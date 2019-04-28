|
|
KANE
HELEN G. (nee Doyle)
On April 24, 2019 of Phila. Beloved wife of the late William J. Kane. Cherished mother of Ellen M. Concha (Hank), Geraldine A. Zoltowski( Ted), Kathleen L. Lashley (Jim) and William J. Kane Jr. (Beth). Sister of the late George Doyle and late Agnes Ryan. Grand mother of Andrew, Katelyn, Francis, Brian, Jacqueline, Timothy, Liam, Colin and Maggie and great grandmother of Michael, Cole, Dylan and Daisy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewings, Sunday from 5:00-8:00P.M. and on Monday from 8:30-9:30A.M. in the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019