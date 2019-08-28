Home

HELEN I. (Kessel) KAIN

HELEN I. (Kessel) KAIN Notice
KAIN
HELEN I. (nee Kessel)
on Aug. 26, 2019, age 82 yrs., of Glenside. Wife of the late James V. Jr., mother of Michael J. Kain (Debbie) and Lisa Pepe (Christopher). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, one sister Ann Marie Luciano and a sister in law Julie Cedrone. Funeral Mass Sat., 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave., (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Sat. after 10 A.M. Int. Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
