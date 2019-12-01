|
KENNEDY
HELEN
Age 94, formerly of Roxborough. On Nov. 27th, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Kennedy. Mother of Louis Mazzucca (Catherine). Also survived by many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Wed. Dec. 4th at 9A.M. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 146 Rector St., Phila., PA. 19127 followed by Funeral Mass 10A.M. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund. 146 Rector St., Phila., Pa 19127.
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019