BRENNAN
HELEN M. (nee McIntyre)
Age 87 years; of Wynnewood, Pa. On August 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Brennan, Sr. and the loving mother of John J. (Nancy) Brennan, Jr., and Michael J. (Suzanne) Brennan. She is the devoted Nana of Matthew, Patrick, Thomas, Jane, and Kate Brennan. She is the sister of Beatrice "Betty" McGarry, Marie Hart, and Catherine McIntyre. She is also survived by her 2 nieces; Cathy McGarry and Jeanne Kepner and her cousins; Chris and Brian Hoskins. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 9 to 9:55 A.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 A.M., both in Presentation BVM Church 240 Haverford Rd. Wynnewood, Pa. 19096. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Brennan's name to either Meals on Wheels, Delaware County Chapter 301 Meetinghouse Lane Media, Pa. 19063 or to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Ok. 73123 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 30, 2019