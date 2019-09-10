|
S. HELEN M. BURKE, SSJ
Sept. 7, 2019, age 76. Daughter of the late Arthur and Marguerite Burke, sister of Arthur and the late Richard Burke. Also survived by nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wednesday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa 110 W. Wissahickon, PA 19031.
