|
|
CALVARESE
HELEN M.
On April 4, 2019, age 94, of Wayne, PA, Formerly of Ardmore, PA. Beloved wife of the late John G. Calvarese, Sr.. Loving mother of John G. Calvarese (Jeannie), Patricia A. Colucci (Joe) and Rosemary C. Braceland (Don), beloved grand-mother of Joe, Cory, Eric, Ryan, John and Jennifer. Also survived by her great-grand-children Evan, Nathan, Ava and Sophia. Pre-deceased by her granddaughter Angel Braceland and great-grandson Andrew Cox. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thursday 7 to 9 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 West Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600 and to her Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd., Strafford, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Online condolences:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019