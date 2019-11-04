|
|
ELIAS
HELEN M. (nee Quagliariello)
Age 83, of Broomall, PA, on October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George S. Elias; loving mother of George Elias (Sheryl), Robert Elias and Bernice Skelton (Sean); cherished grandmother Abigail, Dominic, Joy and Jimmy; great-grand-mother of Judah. Predeceased by her sister, Josephine Quagliariello.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, 7 to 9 P.M., and Friday, 9 to 10 A.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019