HELEN M. (Quagliariello) ELIAS

HELEN M. (Quagliariello) ELIAS Notice
ELIAS
HELEN M. (nee Quagliariello)
Age 83, of Broomall, PA, on October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George S. Elias; loving mother of George Elias (Sheryl), Robert Elias and Bernice Skelton (Sean); cherished grandmother Abigail, Dominic, Joy and Jimmy; great-grand-mother of Judah. Predeceased by her sister, Josephine Quagliariello.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, 7 to 9 P.M., and Friday, 9 to 10 A.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019
