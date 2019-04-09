McGROARTY

HELEN M. (nee Quigley)

Age 92 of Glen Mills, formerly of Broomall, passed on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of the late Edward V. and dear sister of the late Catherine Hoban.

Survived by her loving children; Robert J. (Margaret), Kevin, and Anne Gray (David); her dear grandchildren; Meredith Rubenstein (Jay), Robert, Matthew, Ryan, Patrick, Veronica and Christopher (Lina) McGroarty, Daniel and Callan Gray and her cherished great-grandchildren, Edward, Evelyn, Charlotte and Madeline.

Helen was born in Philadelphia. She was a graduate of Collingdale High School. She received her RN degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and worked for many years at local hospitals. She returned to school and completed undergraduate studies in Education at West Chester State University and received a MS in Counseling from Villanova University. She retired after working for 20 years as a nurse at the Springfield School District. In her retirement years she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, April 11th, 9-10:45 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave, Collingdale, PA 19023. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Inurn-ment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2810, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com





