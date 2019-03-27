|
RYAN
HELEN M. (nee McFadden)
Age 94, of Newtown Square, PA, on March 24, 2019.
Helen was a graduate of St. Leonard's Academy and volunteered with the Navy League during WW II. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for Lower Merion Township.
Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Ryan; loving mother of R. Paul Ryan (Kristin), Patricia M. Ryan and Grace Jahnle (Richard); cherished grand-mother of Jennifer and Jessica Ryan, Erica, Richard, Matthew and Ryan Jahnle and great-grandmother of Sean Strickland.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019, 10:00 – 10:50 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, would be appreciated.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.comArr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019