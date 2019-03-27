Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
HELEN M. (McFadden) RYAN

HELEN M. (McFadden) RYAN Notice
RYAN
HELEN M. (nee McFadden)


Age 94, of Newtown Square, PA, on March 24, 2019.
Helen was a graduate of St. Leonard's Academy and volunteered with the Navy League during WW II. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for Lower Merion Township.
Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Ryan; loving mother of R. Paul Ryan (Kristin), Patricia M. Ryan and Grace Jahnle (Richard); cherished grand-mother of Jennifer and Jessica Ryan, Erica, Richard, Matthew and Ryan Jahnle and great-grandmother of Sean Strickland.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019, 10:00 – 10:50 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, would be appreciated.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
