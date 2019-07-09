|
|
MONACO
HELEN "Pee Wee" (nee Adulis)
July 3, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Julius, she is the devoted mother of Bruce (Kathy), Eileen Kazlauskas (Alan) and the late Robert. Loving Grandmom/Nan of Michael, Anthony, Ryan, and Christopher, great grandmother to Lauren, Michael, Andrew, and Everly. Dear sister of Frances Juchno, she will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Eve. 7 PM to 9 PM and also Friday, 8 AM to 9 AM, Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Hilary Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem.
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019