HELEN (Kwader) PERILLI

HELEN (Kwader) PERILLI Notice
PERILLI
HELEN (nee Kwader)
July 10, 2019, age 106. Loving sister of Martha Bonanno and also predeceased by other loving brothers and sisters. Dear aunt of Jackie Brennan, Patti Bonanno and many other loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing MONDAY Evening 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Services to begin at 8:30 P.M. (at Funeral Home). Int. Pine Grove Cem., Middlesex, CT. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to the Alzhiemer's Assn., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019
