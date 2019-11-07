Home

McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
HELEN PORTO

HELEN PORTO Notice
PORTO
HELEN
November 5, 2019, age 92, of East Falls. Beloved wife of the late George. Survived by her sister-in-law Maria Kapusta, Maria's son Robert Kapusta (Alicja) and their son Adam. Also survived by her sister-in-law Rosie Porto, family members in Poland and many friends and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at St. Bridget Church, Monday, Nov. 11th, 9-10 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Donations in Helen's memory may be given to or to .
McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME

215-844-0211

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
