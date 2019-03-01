Home

HELEN R. (Guida) CILIONE

Age 85, on Feb. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Dominick, loving mother of Diane Gautier and Valerie Persing (Michael), grandmother of Claire, Grace, Augustin and Nicholas, sister of Ethel Cooper, Paul Guida and Florence Fowler; also her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

RUFFENACH F.H.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
