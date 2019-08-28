|
|
WALSH
HELEN R. (nee Reardon)
Age 90, on August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin V. of Newtown Sq. and devoted mother of Kevin M. (Tracy Slider) and Denise A. Curran (John Welsh); also survived by her grandchildren Steven and Kendall Walsh and Michael and Sean Curran and her sisters Catherine Souder, Eleanor Gettz and Dorothy Carr (Bernard). Funeral Mass Fri. 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newton, Sq. where friends may call after 10 A.M. donations to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media., PA. 19063 Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019