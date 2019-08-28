Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN R. (Reardon) WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN R. (Reardon) WALSH Notice
WALSH
HELEN R. (nee Reardon)


Age 90, on August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin V. of Newtown Sq. and devoted mother of Kevin M. (Tracy Slider) and Denise A. Curran (John Welsh); also survived by her grandchildren Steven and Kendall Walsh and Michael and Sean Curran and her sisters Catherine Souder, Eleanor Gettz and Dorothy Carr (Bernard). Funeral Mass Fri. 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newton, Sq. where friends may call after 10 A.M. donations to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media., PA. 19063 Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.