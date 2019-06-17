|
DETWILER
HELEN REGINA (nee Connor)
Of Havertown and formerly of Wayne, Pa., passed away June 3, 2019. She is the wife of the late David W. Detwiler; mother of Scott Detwiler; grandmother of Devan and Aubree Detwiler and sister of Frances Connor, Kathleen Miller, Barbara Ciminera and the late Peggy Mullen. Her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. Friday June 21, 2019 in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Interment is private.
