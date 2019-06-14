Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
HELEN (Polokoff) RICHMAN

HELEN (Polokoff) RICHMAN Notice
RICHMAN
HELEN (nee Polokoff)
On June 13, 2019. Wife of the late Benjamin; Mother of David (Diane), Bruce (Lois), Craig and Glenn (Yoriko); Grandmother of Leonard (Jennifer), Leena, Jamie (Lee) and Jill (Oded). Also survived by 7 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Phila., PA. Int. Har Nebo Cem. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 14, 2019
