Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the home of Marta and Glenn Harrison
HELEN S. (nee Sharamatew DICHTER

HELEN S. (nee Sharamatew DICHTER
DICHTER
HELEN S. (nee Sharamatew)
Age 98 of Lakewood, NJ, died on Thursday June 27, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she lived there and in Secane, PA, before moving to Lakewood five years ago. Helen received her Bachelor's Degree from Temple University and her Masters in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a Guidance Counselor for the Philadelphia School District prior to her retirement. Helen was devoted to social justice and proud to be a lifelong Democrat and a member of the Granny Peace Brigade. She took delight in helping others, and though a frugal child of the Depression, was generous to her family, friends and charitable institutions. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, J. Lawrence "Larry" Dichter, in 2005 and by her brother Steven Sharamatew. She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law Merle (Ricci) Dichter, her son Steven Dichter and his wife Kate Buckley of Santa Fe, New Mexico, her two daughters, Dianne A. Dichter of Philadelphia and Marta D. Harrison and her husband Glenn Harrison of Lakewood, NJ, her four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Kate Harrison, and Alexandra and Matthew Docherty, and one great grandchild Luca Harrison Leon. The family is receiving visitors at the home of Marta and Glenn Harrison on Saturday, July 6th and Sunday July 7th between 12 and 4. Services are private and under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com.

Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019
