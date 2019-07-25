|
SHENKER
HELEN (nee Cohen)
July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert; beloved mother of Robert; also survived by son, Ronald; grandmother of David, Adam, and Daniel; dear sister-in-law of Marlene and Sandy Warner; loving aunt of Susan, Mary, Nancy, Donna, Jill, and Larry. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 12 Noon precisely, at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to .
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019