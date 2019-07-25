Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN SHENKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN (Cohen) SHENKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN (Cohen) SHENKER Notice
SHENKER
HELEN (nee Cohen)
July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert; beloved mother of Robert; also survived by son, Ronald; grandmother of David, Adam, and Daniel; dear sister-in-law of Marlene and Sandy Warner; loving aunt of Susan, Mary, Nancy, Donna, Jill, and Larry. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 12 Noon precisely, at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now