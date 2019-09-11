|
Sept. 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Helen (nee Danish), devoted sister of Mary Rayner (John), Albert Butikis (Ginny), John Butikis (Barbara), loving aunt of John Rayner (Meghan), Mary Martin (John), Jennifer Barrile (Nick), Nancy Wolfram (Brian), Makenzie Butikis and Jackson Butikis; also survived by her great nieces and nephew Erin, Sarah, Abigail, Olivia, Luke and Madelyn, many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday 8 A.M. - 10 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass St. Casimir Church 10:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
