Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Casimir Church
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BUTIKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN T. BUTIKIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN T. BUTIKIS Notice
BUTIKIS
MISS HELEN T. "BOOTSIE"


Sept. 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Helen (nee Danish), devoted sister of Mary Rayner (John), Albert Butikis (Ginny), John Butikis (Barbara), loving aunt of John Rayner (Meghan), Mary Martin (John), Jennifer Barrile (Nick), Nancy Wolfram (Brian), Makenzie Butikis and Jackson Butikis; also survived by her great nieces and nephew Erin, Sarah, Abigail, Olivia, Luke and Madelyn, many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday 8 A.M. - 10 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass St. Casimir Church 10:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
Download Now