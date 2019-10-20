Home

Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:30 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
1000 Fairview Road
Swarthmore, PA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
1000 Fairview Road
Swarthmore, PA
HELEN T. (Coraluzzi) DiFELICIANTONIO


1927 - 2019
DiFELICIANTONIO
DiFELICIANTONIO
HELEN T. (nee Coraluzzi)


Passed away on Oct. 18, 2019 at the age of 92 formerly of Norwood and Swarthmore. Beloved wife of Pasquale; devoted mother of Mark (Patty), John (Yvette), Stephen (Christy), Richard (Sara), Patricia (Rick) DiJackson, and the late Robert; dear sister of Harry Coraluzzi, Marge Allen, Fran McHale and the late Millie Scarpello, Mary Ellsworth and Rae DiLaurenzo; also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Visitation on Thursday after 8:30 A.M. in the church of Notre Dame de Lourdes, Fairview Rd., Swarth-more followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
