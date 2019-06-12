|
|
HARVEY
HELEN T. (nee Lemon)
June 11, 2019, age 92. Life-long Roxborough resident. Graduated from Tyler School of Art. Retired from Phila. Recreation Dept. Wife of the late Charles J. Harvey; mother of Helen (David) Szymanski, Kathleen Murphy and Dr. Charles Harvey (Carol); also survived by 7 grand-daughters and 4 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Saturday 9 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at Holy Family Church, 234 Hermitage St. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019