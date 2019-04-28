Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN RELICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN T. (Tittelmayer) RELICK

Notice Condolences Flowers

HELEN T. (Tittelmayer) RELICK Notice
RELICK
HELEN T. (nee Tittelmayer)


Age 94, of Southampton Estates, passed away on March 3, 2019. Helen was the beloved wife of the late William J.; loving mother Susan R. Mayhall (James) , and Robert D. Relick. Grandmother of 2 and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Dorothy Tittelmayer, Bertha Beer, Margaret Davenport and Joan Rhodes. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Helen's Life Celebration Service Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 11 A.M., Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington PA 19001. Interment private.
Family Service by CRAFT/ GIVNISH of Abington.

1-800-GIVNISH

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
Download Now