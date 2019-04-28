|
|
RELICK
HELEN T. (nee Tittelmayer)
Age 94, of Southampton Estates, passed away on March 3, 2019. Helen was the beloved wife of the late William J.; loving mother Susan R. Mayhall (James) , and Robert D. Relick. Grandmother of 2 and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Dorothy Tittelmayer, Bertha Beer, Margaret Davenport and Joan Rhodes. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Helen's Life Celebration Service Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 11 A.M., Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington PA 19001. Interment private.
Family Service by CRAFT/ GIVNISH of Abington.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019