HELEN (Katubi) WANENCHAK

HELEN (Katubi) WANENCHAK
WANENCHAK
HELEN (nee Katubi)
Age 97, on March 2, 2019. Wife of the late John J. Sr.; devoted mother of John J. Jr., Michael J. (Fania), Robert P., Eugene L. (Kathryn), and Timothy M.; grandmother of Sharon, Michael, Kathy, Robert Jr., Eric, Andrew, and Laura; great grandmother of Natasha. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday 9 A.M., Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, 2101 S. 28th Sts.. (at Snyder Ave.) Funeral Service 10 A.M. Int. Oakland Cem. In lieu of flowers please make donations to above Church at PO. Box 20083, Phila., 19145.

RUFFENACH F.H.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019
