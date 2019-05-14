Home

HELENE (Ciesluskowski) SUBACH

HELENE (Ciesluskowski) SUBACH
SUBACH
HELENE LOUISE, R.N.
(nee Ciesluskowski)


Age 81 of Broomall on May 11, 2019. Survived by her husband, John J. Subach; her daughter Karen M. Subach, her sons, John M. Subach (Jeanie), James G. Subach (Graceann), 6 grand-chldren, 2 great-grandchildren; her brother, Louis Chesla, and her sister, Maria Snow. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Chesla.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, 11 AM to 12:15 PM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 12:30 PM. Interment Private. Full details at:

www.danjolell.com

May 14, 2019
