|
|
FRIEDMAN
HENRY C. "HANK"
Of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Blue Bell, PA.; loving Husband of 57 years to Arlene Friedman (nee Feinstein); Father of Andrea Marks (Richard), Ferne Friedman Berg, and Jennifer Friedman; grandfather of Cory (Katie), Jeff, Tyler, Grant, Nolan, Max and Ted; brother of the late Harry Friedman (Rita); brother-in-law of Annette Gardner (Norman), Dr. Michael Feinstein (Kate) and the late Dr. Theodore Feinstein. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday 11 A.M. at West Laurel Hill Cem., Bala Cynwyd; Contributions in his memory may be made to JDRF or the .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019