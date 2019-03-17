|
|
DeGREGORIO
HENRY
82, of Philadelphia, passed away February 20, 2019, at his home. Born April 22, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA, he was son of Anthony and Lucia DeGregorio.
Henry was a life member of LBIFC, a retired member of the Graphic Communications Inter-national Union, and was a volunteer for Philabundance. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and also a volunteer for HOFNOD (Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs).
Surviving are his sisters-in-law, Rose and Barbara, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, grand-nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Anthony, Frank, John Persia and August Mascitti.
Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Philabundance.org.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019