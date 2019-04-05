THOMPSON

HENRY F.

88, of Sellersville, formerly of Phila., on April 1, 2019. Husband of Mason (Cross) Thompson, he was born in Phila., a son of the late Charles Impey Thompson and Anna Farnum Thompson. A graduate of St. Paul's School, of New Hampshire, he attended the Wharton School of Business and graduated from the U. of PA. He served as a lieutenant in the Navy during the Korean War. He began his professional career as a teller and loan officer at Provident National Bank. He joined Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia, where he would become a full partner and remain as an investment banker for more than 50 years. Served for over 50 years as trustee of the Newlin Foundation, Treasurer and Chairman of its Investment Committee. Member of Faith Church, Sellersville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Berkeley F. Thompson, Jacksonville, FL; Henry F. Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Melanie, Quakertown; John M. D. Thompson and his wife, Stacy, Owatonna, MN; Grace B. Thompson and Elizabeth C. Thompson, both of Sellersville; 3 grandchildren, Henry III, Anna, and Maranda; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Charles I. and Joseph W. Funeral Service 1 P.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019, Faith Church, 700 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960. Visitation 12 - 1 P.M. Interment Sellersville Cemetery. www.steeleyfuneralhome.com

