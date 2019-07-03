Home

POWERED BY

Services
James M. Campbell Funeral Home, Inc.
500 East Benner Street
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-9009
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY BALBIRER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY J. "HANK" BALBIRER III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY J. "HANK" BALBIRER III Notice
BALBIRER
HENRY J., III "HANK"


Of Philadelphia, on June 29, 2019, age 64. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (Mannion). Loving father of Henry J., IV "Hank" and Sean M. (Lauren). Devoted grand-father of Everleigh. Prede-ceased by his siblings Richard Balbirer and Jean Fisher. His family will receive relatives and friends Saturday from 10 A.M. until his Memorial Service begins at 11:30 A.M. at JAMES M. CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME, 500 Benner St., Phila, PA 19111. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Abramson Cancer Center: https://www.penn medicine.org/cancer/giving would be appreciated. To express condolences:

www.campbellfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now