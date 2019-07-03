|
|
BALBIRER
HENRY J., III "HANK"
Of Philadelphia, on June 29, 2019, age 64. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (Mannion). Loving father of Henry J., IV "Hank" and Sean M. (Lauren). Devoted grand-father of Everleigh. Prede-ceased by his siblings Richard Balbirer and Jean Fisher. His family will receive relatives and friends Saturday from 10 A.M. until his Memorial Service begins at 11:30 A.M. at JAMES M. CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME, 500 Benner St., Phila, PA 19111. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Abramson Cancer Center: https://www.penn medicine.org/cancer/giving would be appreciated. To express condolences:
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019