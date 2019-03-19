JUNOD

HENRY J. "HENNY" "HANK"

Age 84, of Pine Acres, Wenonah passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Hank was involved with Knights of Columbus and enjoyed the casinos. In retire-ment, he loved fishing and spending time with his son and grandchildren teaching them all how to have a good time and playing poker. Hank knew how to make everyone feel welcome and was always a great host to the party. Hank truly missed he beloved wife over the past several years and they now will be together again.

Predeceased by his wife, Marie (Mehaffey) Hank is survived by his son Tim Junod, grand-children Danielle Caviness and her husband Michael, Norman Cross, Stefanie Colon, and her husband William, great grand-children Ethan Cross, Evan Cross, Colby Caviness and Kaitlyn Colon. Hank was pre-deceased by his daughter Corinne Cross and her husband Norman, sisters Rita Edinger, Mitzi Hoffman and brothers William and Robert Junod.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 47 Main St., Mantua, NJ 08051. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday at Church Of The Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051, Burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery in Hurffville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus Council #6364, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com

