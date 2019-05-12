Home

Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
HENRY LEE CHILES

HENRY LEE CHILES
CHILES
HENRY LEE


Entered into eternal life surrounded by his loving family on May 2, 2019. Born in Richmond VA on July 23, 1928, Henry was the loving son of the late Lynwood and Bessie Chiles (nee Coleman).
After graduating Bok High School, Henry went on to marry the love of his life, the late Bernice (nee Rockmore) and their family blossomed. Henry was the devoted father of Dwanna Whiting and Cynthia Chiles-Williams (Mack); beloved grandfather of CJ Whiting and Mandela Williams; dear long time companion of Dorothy Hillary, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to Henry's Life Celebration on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10 to 11 A.M., followed by a Service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of King of Prussia, 132 E Valley Forge Rd. Interment will be private.
Donations in Henry's memory can be made to Virginia Union University, 1500 N Lombardy St., Richmond VA 23220; Cheyney University, 1837 University Cir, Cheyney PA 19319 or Lincoln University, 1570 Baltimore Pike, Lincoln University PA 19352.
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME.
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
