|
|
THOMER
HENRY "HANK"
67, passed away on July 20, 2019. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Henry Thomer and brother, Danny. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Cowdrey (Mike) and Brian (Kristi); grand-children, James, Gavin, Keira, and Teagan; siblings, David (Susie), Cathy Mickles (Chuck), Bob, Lou, and Greg. Family and friends are invited to VOLPE FUNERAL HOME, 707 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12 to 1 P.M. Memorial Service will follow at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to at
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019