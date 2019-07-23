Home

Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
HENRY "HANK" THOMER

HENRY "HANK" THOMER Notice
THOMER
HENRY "HANK"
67, passed away on July 20, 2019. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Henry Thomer and brother, Danny. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Cowdrey (Mike) and Brian (Kristi); grand-children, James, Gavin, Keira, and Teagan; siblings, David (Susie), Cathy Mickles (Chuck), Bob, Lou, and Greg. Family and friends are invited to VOLPE FUNERAL HOME, 707 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12 to 1 P.M. Memorial Service will follow at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to at
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019
