|
|
WEITZ
HENRY
July 12, 2019, of Norwood and Philadelphia PA. Survivors include husband of 38 years, James Macleod; brother, Harvey (Tanya); niece, Michele, and nephews, Paul, Andrew, and Eric. He was preceded in death by brother, Sidney (Marilyn); parents, Paul and Jennie Weitz.
Henry was born in Brooklyn NY and his life work included travel, managing, and perform-ing in an opera company, florist, M&T bank teller, and manager of Lankenau Hospital Gift Shop., He will be forever known as a kind and gentle soul.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Friends and family are invited after the Service to the nearby Country Squire Diner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Imago Dei MCC in Glen Mills PA or to The Wiesenthal Center Museum of Tolerance, Los Angeles CA.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019