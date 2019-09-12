|
|
BROWN
HERBERT H.
85, of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Wellington, FL, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years, children and grandchildren. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Satinsky). Devoted and loving father of Neil, Michael (Jody) and Jeffrey (Esther). Loving grandfather of Zach, Zoe, Amelia, Eli, Vivian and Mina. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. A meal of condolence will follow at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home. Shiva will be observed Thursday afternoon through Monday at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila., PA 19102, www.hadassah.org or to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019