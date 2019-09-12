Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT H. BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERBERT H. BROWN Notice
BROWN
HERBERT H.
85, of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Wellington, FL, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years, children and grandchildren. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Satinsky). Devoted and loving father of Neil, Michael (Jody) and Jeffrey (Esther). Loving grandfather of Zach, Zoe, Amelia, Eli, Vivian and Mina. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. A meal of condolence will follow at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home. Shiva will be observed Thursday afternoon through Monday at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila., PA 19102, www.hadassah.org or to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now