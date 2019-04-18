|
HOFFMAN
HERBERT H.
April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Marcy (nee Brodsky) and the late Joan (nee Parness), of Bryn Mawr. Devoted father of Natalie Sue Beiser (Ian), Stuart Hoffman and the late Jodi McAnulty (Frank), stepfather of Robin Settle (Eric), Cindy Buchanan (Lewis), Daniel Marks and Jeffrey Marks (Laura), brother of Robert Hoffman, grandfather of Jessica, Rachel, Joan, Adam (Jackie), Alex, Joshua, Henry and Willa. Relatives and friends are invited to services Friday 10 A.M. Main Line Reform Temple, 410 Montgomery Ave, Wynnewood, PA. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence and will also receive visits Sunday and Monday after 2 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Breast or Ovarian Research or Main Line Reform Temple.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 18, 2019