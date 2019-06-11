|
|
SPERGER
HERBERT J.
Age 97, on June 6, 2019. Devoted husband of 72 years of Maria (née Convery). Father of John M. Sperger (Joan), Michael C. Sperger (Patricia), Rev. Herbert J. Sperger, and Mary Jean King (Martin). Beloved grandfather of 8 grand-children and 4 great-grand-children. Born on the family farm in Eau Galle, Wisconsin, 6th of 9 children. Graduated from Eau Claire State Teachers College in 1943, then earned his commission at the U.S. Naval Academy before deploying to the Pacific. Was stationed at the Navy Yard in 1945 when he met Connie (Maria). Herbert taught math for 32 years in the Cheltenham School District. Funeral Services on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Rd, North Wales, PA 19454. Visitation from 9:30 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. The family would be grateful for donations in Herbert's memory to the Sister Jean Fund, Holy Redeemer Healthcare, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019