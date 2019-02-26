|
QUAILE
HERBERT R. "HERB"
Age 87, of Glenolden PA, passed away February 22, 2019.
Beloved husband of Elaine C. (nee Reilley); loving father of Chuck (Leeanne), John (Kathy), Bill (Kelli), Trisha (Tom) Farrell, Michael (Claudette) and Scott ( Kristy). Brother of the late Rosemary Harrigan and Robert. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, March 1, 2019, 9 A.M., Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane PA 19018, and to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019