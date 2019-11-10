|
ZIMMERMAN
HERBERT
On Nov. 8, 2019. Husband of Carole (nee Bernstein); father of Philip Zimmerman (Carolyn Dougherty), Lee (Andrea) Zimmerman and Beth Zimmerman; grandfather of Madie, Anthony, Noelle, Isabella, Samuel and Julia. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Mem. Pk. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Lee and Andrea Zimmerman Monday through Wednesday. Contributions in his memory may be made to Turning For Home, PO Box, 300 Bensalem, PA 19020 or American Diabetes Assoc.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019