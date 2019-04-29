Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HERMAN TECOSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMAN "MAT" TECOSKY

Notice Condolences Flowers

HERMAN "MAT" TECOSKY Notice
TECOSKY
HERMAN "MAT"
on April 28, 2019. Husband of Judy (nee Lang); Loving father of Karen and her husband Andrew Goode and Eric and his wife Katrina; Adoring grandfather of Amelia and Bennett. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 11:30 A.M. precisely at Reform Cong. Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to Greater Phila. Chapter of ALS Assoc., 321 Norristown Rd., Ste 260, Ambler, PA 19002.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.