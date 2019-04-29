|
TECOSKY
HERMAN "MAT"
on April 28, 2019. Husband of Judy (nee Lang); Loving father of Karen and her husband Andrew Goode and Eric and his wife Katrina; Adoring grandfather of Amelia and Bennett. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 11:30 A.M. precisely at Reform Cong. Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to Greater Phila. Chapter of ALS Assoc., 321 Norristown Rd., Ste 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019