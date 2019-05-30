Home

HERMAN W. LEVIN

HERMAN W. LEVIN Notice
LEVIN
HERMAN W.
On May 28th, 2019. Inventor, progressive role model, mensch. A graduate and supporter of Temple University, B.A. Chemistry, 1951, M.A. 1955, Ph.D., Biochemistry, 1958. His career was in pharmaceutical research, biomedical instrumen-tation, and environmental consulting. He was awarded 7 patents. Devoted subscriber to the Philadelphia Orchestra, Boy Scout leader, tinkerer, photog-rapher, collector.
Married to the late Pauline for 55 years. Survived by a sister Rita Korn (Jerry) and by 3 children, Marcia Levin Pelchat (Rodney), Lorraine Levin (Paul O'Hanlon), and Richard Levin (Rhone). Beloved grandfather of Mark (Dorothy), Zachary, Megan (deceased), Kaitlin, Samuel, and Madeleine.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service in the Community Room of the William Penn House, 1919 Chestnut St., Phila. PA 19103, on June 1st, at 12 Noon. The family will receive visitors at Herman's apartment after the service.
Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019
