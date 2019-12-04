|
|
MUNIZ
HERMINIO R., M.D.
Dec. 2, 2019, age 91, of East Falls. Beloved husband of Jeanine (nee Pasquariello). Dear father of Herminio Jr. (Lauren), Jeanine Benon (Christophe) and Margarita Urbanczyk. Loving grand-father of Brice and Lily Muniz, Gabriel Benon, and Cece, Luke, Andrew and Dylan Urbanczyk. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends on Sat. Dec. 7th at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave. from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Herminio's Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Herminio may be given to the St. Bridget Memorial Fund.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019