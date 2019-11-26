Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
HON. SAMUEL D. NATAL Notice
NATAL
HON. SAMUEL D.
November 24, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Bonnie Natal. Father of Keira (Joshua) Shein and Allison (Matthew) Koslow. Grandfather of Lara, Max, Jackson and Nathan. Brother of Lynne N. Weinstein. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:15 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Interment Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
