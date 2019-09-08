|
|
VOGEL
HON. WILLIAM WHITTEN
Of Wynnewood, PA, died on Aug. 30, 2019 at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of the late Sara Carter Vogel and Uncle to John L Hekking, Esq., Robert C. Hekking, J. Gwyn Heaver (Phil), and is also survived by 6 great nieces and nephews. His Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Sept. 21st at 12:00 Noon at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Mont-gomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, Narberth Ambulance, 101 Sibley Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003 or Squam Lakes Science Center P.O. Box 173, Holder-ness, NH 03245.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019