Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
HOWARD J. KESSLER

HOWARD J. KESSLER Notice
KESSLER
HOWARD J.


Nov. 12, 2019. Devoted husband of 60 years to Bernice (nee Freedman). Loving father of Andrew Kessler and Rochelle Putterman. Dear brother of Edward Kessler (Myrna). Beloved Poppop of Kendal and Jolie Kessler and Matthew and Miriam Putterman.
Dr. Kessler was a kind and gentle man who cared for people, whether they were a family member, friend, or patient. He survived a teenage illness and despite being disabled, he created an optometric practice of 50 years. He was a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Dr. Kessler loved dogs, family, travel, invest-ments, automobiles, and 26 magical summers at the Jersey Shore from the birth to the college ages of his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services, Sunday 11:30 A.M., at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. PA. Immediately follow-ing Services, the family will return to the cardroom at the Bradford Club House at Shannondell and will receive visitors Monday night only at the late residence. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Philabundance, www.philabundance.org, or a .

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
