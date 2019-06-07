Home

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Avenue
Ardsley, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Avenue
Ardsley, PA
View Map
HOWARD J. WILLIAMS Jr.

HOWARD J. WILLIAMS Jr.
WILLIAMS
HOWARD J., JR.


77, of Abington, PA. Beloved husband of Mary C. (nee McCormick). Loving father of Michele, Lynanne Bates, Kelley McBride, and Colleen Hill. Adored Pop Pop to 11 grand-children and 4 great grand-children. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 P.M. at the JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Avenue, Jenkintown, PA. A Viewing will also be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:00-9:45 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., both at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave, Ardsley, PA. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Veterans Foundation at www.nvf.org/; veterans-donations.

Condolences may be made at www.mcgoldrickfh.com

Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
