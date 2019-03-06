|
NAIDECH
DR. HOWARD JEFFREY
A radiologist at Deborah Heart and Lung Center from 1982 to 2018, passed away on March 5, 2019. Husband of Rita (nee Axelrod). Father of Andrew Mark (Kristi) Naidech, Scott William (Amanda) Naidech, Justin Peter Naidech and the late Seth Alexander Naidech. Brother of Joyce Rubin (Barry Globerman) and Barbara (Andrew) Herzog. Grandfather of Anna Grace, Benjamin Isidore, Aden Michael and Harlie Elle Naidech. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. The family will be receiving starting at 10:30 A.M. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Thursday following nterment and Friday afternoon at the late residence. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to the Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, www.aaddpa.org.
