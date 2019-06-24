TEAF

HOWARD M. 3RD

90, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord, NH. He is survived by his loving wife, Terry, his children (Amanda, Daniel, Elizabeth, Virginia, Sallie, and Christopher), his 13 grandchildren, and a lifetime of friends. Born the son of Gertrude and Howard Teaf, and raised in the Phila., PA area. Howard received an undergraduate degree from Amherst College and an MBA from University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. He began his career in medical facilities operation and management at Woman's Medical College Hospital in Philadelphia, and later served for many years as Director of Montgomery Hospi-tal in Norristown, PA, followed by a lengthy term as Adminis-trator of Merrimack County Nursing Home near Concord, NH into the 1990s.

Howard was at home outdoors in the mountains of the eastern U.S., as well as with unique automobiles, motorcycles, canoes, and sailing vessels. He enjoyed many adventures with the Boy Scouts of America through his activities with Paoli Troop #1. Howard's memory of and love for the limerick were well recognized and appreciated around many a campfire. In the 1970s and 1980s he also was an accomplished member of several barbershop singing organizations in the Phila. area.

Contributions in Howard's memory would be gratefully received by the historic Canterbury Country Store in Canterbury, NH or by Paoli Troop 1 in Wayne PA.

Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary