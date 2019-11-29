Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD SHUMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD SHUMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOWARD SHUMAS Notice
SHUMAS
HOWARD
on November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Lynch); loving father of Marci (Damon) Sgattoni, Jeffrey (Lisa) Shumas; brother of Stanley Shumas, Terry (Elliot) Hoffman; adored grandfather of Reagan, Danny, Andrew, and Avery. He was a high schoool educator for 30 years, loved golf, travel and his family. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery immediately following the Service. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Parkinson's Association at John Hopkins Hospital, 600 N. Wolfe St. Baltimore, MD. 21287.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -