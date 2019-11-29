|
|
SHUMAS
HOWARD
on November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Lynch); loving father of Marci (Damon) Sgattoni, Jeffrey (Lisa) Shumas; brother of Stanley Shumas, Terry (Elliot) Hoffman; adored grandfather of Reagan, Danny, Andrew, and Avery. He was a high schoool educator for 30 years, loved golf, travel and his family. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery immediately following the Service. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Parkinson's Association at John Hopkins Hospital, 600 N. Wolfe St. Baltimore, MD. 21287.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 29, 2019