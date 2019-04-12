GRANT

HOWARD "BILL" WILLIAM JR.

Passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2019, at the age of 75. He is predeceased by his parents, Howard Sr. and Sophie, as well as his late wife Joyce. He is survived by his loving wife Linda (nee Logan), the children he shared with Joyce: daughters Stacey (Tara), Leigh (Scott), Shawn and son James (Sue), as well as sister Barbara (James) and nieces Beth (Billy) and Kim (Gary). Bill was affectionately known as "Pop-pop" to grand-children Jax, Leo, Amelia, Timmy, Shannon, Jimmy and Katie.

Bill served with distinction as a Staff Sergeant in the United Stated Army, 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. As a result of his service, he was awarded highest honors of the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal and Certi-ficates of Appreciation from the Department of the Army and the Commander in Chief, President Richard Nixon for his exemplary and courageous service. He returned home and went on to work as a supervisor for Bell Atlantic for over 25 yrs.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Monday April 15th from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to: Sedona Shepherd Sanctuary, P.O. Box 834, Millburn, NJ 07041 or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bradleyfhmarlton.com

