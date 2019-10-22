|
|
SMITH
HUDSON
Age 67, of Birchrunville, PA, passed away on October 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lindsay; his 4 step-children; his brother, Whitney Smith; and sister, Cara Walker. He was predeceased by his sister, Joyce, as well as his parents, Whitney and Joyce Smith.
He attended The Haverford School, and Ithaca College.
He was the Owner/President of International Snack Food Systems which specialized in setting up kettle chip plants around the world.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019